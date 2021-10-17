Out and about in Templemore town

The late Kevin Tynan

Recently deceased, Kevin Tynan, Toronto Canada, previously The Park and Lacey Avenue, Templemore.

Son of the late Michael and Margaret Tynan Templemore. Predeceased by his sister, Mary, and brother, Michael Jnr.

Deeply regretted by his partner, Chris; his brothers, Joe and Jim; sisters Peggy and Claire; all his family and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band

On behalf of the Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band we would like to sincerely thank the people of Templemore and surrounding areas for their wonderful support at our recent piping marathon. The generosity of the people was to say the least- amazing. Like all other organisations who suffered with the Covid pandemic it was a very difficult and challenging time. All our engagements and practice nights had to be cancelled and it was only the drive of Joe and Brid Barry together with senior members that kept the band ticking over. We would like to thank our supporters who helped us with collections buckets and provided refreshments during the marathon. We are looking forward to the lifting of the Covid restrictions and getting back to playing again and to hear the sound of the pipes and drums marching in our streets once more. Many thanks again for your support.

Active Retirement

Sincere sympathy to Angela Kingston, Roscrea Road, Templemore on the death of her husband Eamon. May he Rest in Peace.

Loughmore Cards

Winners 9 Games

Mary Martin & Biddy Gleeson ;Tom Maher & Fr Murphy;Dan Doheny & Patrick Moloney;Tom Nolan & Michael Webster

20th game Phelim O’Dea & John Kelly; Raffle; Paddy Joyce; Sean Fogarty; P J Meade

Game every Sunday night @ 8.30pm. All welcome.

Tynan claims 50/50

Well done to John Tynan who claimed last Saturday night’s JK Brackens 50/50 Jackpot worth €382. John bought his winning ticket in Mulrooney’s. There are plenty of buckets dotted around town while you can also join online by logging on to jkbrackensgaa.com and visit the club shop.

Recently deceased

