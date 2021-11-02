Top marks for Scoil Iosef Naofa, Templemore, in child health and safety report

Scoil Iosef Naofa primary school in Templemore is fully compliant in all categories of Child Protection and Safeguarding, according to a newly published Final Inspection report.



An inspector visited Scoil Iosel Naofa on April 20 this year, and the report was published in October.

The aim of the visit, is to determine if a school is compliant with its statutory obligations under the Children First Act 2015.



The school was fully compliant in all eight areas surveyed. These include that “the board of management reports that it is aware of its responsibilities in relation to vetting of all school personnel and report that they discharge these responsibilities.



Also, “correct record keeping procedures were found in the child protection cases examined” and “the procedures to report child protection concerns were fully implemented in the records examined.”

“The board of management reports that it is aware of and discharges its responsibilities to provide information to all school personnel relevant to child protection and to ensure that available training is undertaken by all or some members of staff as required.



There is a programme for Social Personal and Health Education for all children in the school.

The inspector noted: “The overall quality of planning for and implementation of the SPHE curriculum and the Stay Safe programme is very good. The board of management, teachers and ancillary staff demonstrate great commitment to supporting the wellbeing of all pupils.



“Their collective efforts have resulted in a positive, affirming school atmosphere. Appropriate wholeschool planning is in place for the teaching of SPHE and the teachers’ timetables indicate that at all class levels, SPHE is taught on a weekly basis.



“During this inspection, pupils who participated in the focus-group discussions spoke confidently about many topics in SPHE.”



Also, “they spoke about safe and unsafe touches and interactions, cyber-bullying, staying safe when online, and what to do if they experience a negative interaction when online.” Full report at education.ie