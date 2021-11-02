Templemore Golf Club 50th Anniversary Classic Winning Team Presentation by Club Captain Dinny Maher
31st October 18Hole Stableford Results.
1st. Les Mason 34pts. 2nd. Denis Ryan 33pts. 3rd. Mick Carey 33pts. Full results on MSB. Next weekend, 3 person team event over 14 holes. Sat/Sunday. 14hole, stableford competition.
50/50 Draw.
Your continued support to the 50/50 is deeply appreciated as it is funding the purchase of new equipment. The draw will rollover until next Sunday night 7th November. Continued support would be greatly appreciated.
Seniors Results
Due to heavy overnight rain causing saturated greens/fairways course is closed today Thursday 28th. All will resume, next week.
Bereavement
Templemore Golf Club extends it sympathy to Joe O’Connor on the sudden passing of his brother Michael, (Limerick) to Michael’s wife Linda, to all the O’Connor Family and extended Families. May Michael rest in peace.
Covid 19 Guidelines.
Reminder. Players must sign in at the clubhouse door before teeing off.
Future Competition Dates.
6th and 7th. 3 person team event over 14 holes. Sat/Sunday. Stableford competition.
Seamus Cody Cup. Date TBC.
Seniors. Every Thursday 9 AM.
