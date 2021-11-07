Templemore Ladies Football news and notes

Our U-12 Tigers were in Platinum final action on Sunday last where they took on Boherlahan.



The dreadful conditions led to a low-scoring game and Boherlahan led at half-time. An early second half goal gave Templemore the lead which they held for most of the second half before a late equaliser sent the game to extra time.



Again there was nothing between the sides but alas for the girls it was Boherlahan who got the winning point.



The girls lost nothing in defeat while they continue to develop their skills and have lots of fun in doing so. Well to all those who looked after all our U-12’s this year and to the parents for taking the time to bring them along.



In U-19 action Team 1 had an excellent win against Brian Boru’s in Ballylooby while Team 2 went down to Thurles. Team 2 now play Rockvale at home at 11am on Sunday.



Our Senior Ladies put in a fine performance against Fethard last in the B semi-final to record a 5-6 to 2-4 victory.



The final against Clonmel takes place in New Inn this Friday night at 7.30pm.