Templemore news in brief

Loughmore Cards

12 games Denis Carroll and Paddy Joyce

11 games Michael Martin & John Maher. Biddy Gleeson & Mary Martin

10 games Martina Kelly Liam Cleary

20th game Eamon Fogarty and Barry Coneelly

Raffle

Michael Webster Phelim O Dea Phil McGrath. Cards continue every Sunday night at 8.30pm. All are welcome.

Lakeside Pitch and Putt

The club would like to express their deepest sympathy to Past President Joe O’Connor and his family on the sudden death of Joe’s brother Michael who passed away on Wednesday last.

As a mark of respect last Sundays Charlie O’Brien scratch cup was postponed and will now take place this coming Sunday. Tee off is between 10.30 and 11am and will be played over 36 holes.

The course and greens are in immaculate condition for the time of year so we encourage all our members to come out and play. Presentation of prizes for both the Charlie and the Credit Union strokeplay will take place in the clubhouse immediately after play. Refreshments served.

Active Retirement

Afternoon theatre will take place in Loughmore Community Centre on Wednesday 3rd November at 3pm. “The Quiet Land” by Malachy McKenna, performed by Michael Healy and Tim Maher as part of Templemore Active Retirement Association participating in the County Tipperary’s OPC Art week. Refreshments provided. All vaccinated members and friends welcome. Masks must be worn.

Book Launch

For all you GAA lovers please note that Liam O’Donnchu will launch Vol. 2 of the Thurles Sarsfields GAA story in the social centre on this Friday evening at 8pm. The book will be launched by Padraic Maher.

Eddie lands a grand

Congratulations to Eddie Hennessy who claimed last Saturday night’s JK Brackens 50/50 jackpot worth €1,000. The draw took place in the Templemore Arms as part of the 1980 Eire Og U-16 footballers reunion. The winning ticket was drawn by the Captain of that team, Mickey Wall. Eddie bought his winning ticket in Mary O’s. Remember you can join online at anytime by visiting jkbrackensgaa.com and visiting the club shop.

Recently Deceased

The deaths took place on Saturday October 23rd of Rosemary Young, Killough and on Monday October 25th in Patterson’s nursing home of Nancy O’Shea, formerly Roscrea Road. May both their gentle souls rest in eternal peace.