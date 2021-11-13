Éire Óg’s county u16 final is commemorated 41 years on

Recently, the Templemore Arms saw the reunion of the Templemore Eire Og U-16 footballers who won the County Final in 1980.



Originally to be held in 2020 to coincide with the 40th anniversary the dreaded pandemic scuppered their plans.

So, twelve months later and 41 years on, they finally got together.



Due to a clash with his father’s 90th birthday celebrations, the trainer of the team, Colm Browne, was unable to attend. Determined to mark his contribution to the success a delegation travelled to Portlaoise on Saturday morning and made a presentation to him.



Back to Templemore and the squad assembled in the Arms for a meal and a chance to reminisce on their great achievement.

The story itself was remarkable as they were well beaten by Moyne Templetuohy in the first round of the mid championship before regrouping with victories over Dúrlas Óg and Moycarkey.



Moyne again provided the opposition in the Mid Final but there was no mistake second time around as the boys won easily.

Clonmel had proven a thorn in their side in the previous couple of years but they trounced them by sixteen points in the county semi-final to qualify for the final against Cashel.



And, its still hard to believe that they played the boys from the Rock four times before lifting the cup. A draw the first day; the second day after extra time; the third day after extra time; before finally lifting the cup on day four.

And, as Saturday night turned into Sunday morning the matches got better by the hour.



Sport is a great social outlet where friendships and memories are made for ever. Sure isn’t that what life is all about.

Well done to those who made both reunions happen.