17/11/2021

Templemore Lions Club Christmas appeal

In town and cities up and down the country Lions Club members mount collection points at shops, supermarkets and food outlets

Templemore Lions Club Christmas appeal

Templemore Lions Club

The Christmas Food Appeal is one of the most effective projects run by The Irish District of Lions Club International.

In town and cities up and down the country Lions Club members mount collection points at shops, supermarkets and food outlets. The generosity of people toward this project and to the people we serve is a constant source of amazement and gratitude.


Templemore Lions Club have been involved in the Christmas Food Appeal for over 20 years. In all that time and through your great generosity, we have been able to assist many families and individuals for whom Christmas otherwise might not have been such a happy time.

Sometimes in our modern world it is easy to imagine that poverty and want don't exist in the community in which we live. Sadly poverty and deprivation are still with us and it is only through the kindness of people like you that we are able to assist people in diminishing their effects.


Last year as a result of Covid 19 we were unable to mount our appeal. We were able to assist a smaller number of families from small reserves which existed. This year unfortunately the cupboard is bare and without your help we can do nothing.


Templemore Lions Club Christmas food Appeal takes place on Friday and Saturday the 3rd and 4th of December. We will be at all the usual collection points and we very much rely on your support and goodwill.


In addition to the usual method of collection, we hope to have a facility that people with bank cards on their phones can also support our Food Appeal.


We look forward to meeting you on the 3rd/4th of December and through our joint efforts making Christmas a happier time for
those in need in our community.

