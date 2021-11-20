Browne welcomes work on Templemore to Dunkerrin road

Martin Browne TD
Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary Martin Browne has welcomed confirmation from Tipperary County Council that 5km of the Templemore to Dunkerrin road is scheduled for white line painting which will be completed by early next year
‘This is an issue that a number of people have contacted both my office and our local Sinn Féin representative in the Roscrea/Templemore area Breandán Ó Conchúir over the lack of a white line on sections of the road and the adverse effect this has on road safety’
‘I am pleased to say that the council has come back to us and confirmed that work is starting on the road in the coming weeks, as this will no doubt be welcome news to the people who use the road regularly.
Forty years ago this week Tipperary minor hurling selector, Brother Joe Perkins, resigned over issues relating to the behaviour of a very small minority.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.