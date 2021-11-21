Search

21/11/2021

Templemore Golf Club News

Templemore Golf Club extends it sympathy to Joey O’Dwyer, on the passing of his brother Patrick

Templemore Golf Club 50th Anniversary John Moloughney Former GUI President 2018 Club Captain 1984 Padraig Moloney Club Captain 2005 and Club President 2020 Bertie Keane Club President 2021

14th Nov.  Team of 3 to count on each hole 1 to 15. 

1st. Team.  Dessy Hennessy, Ted Kennedy, Pat Looby, 81pts.  2nd. Team.  John Galvin, Donal Golden, Pat Maher, 72pts.  3rd. Team.  Dinny Tuohy, Gerard Keegan, Jerry Keegan, 71pts.

 

13th. Nov. Team of 3 to count on each hole 1 to 15.

1st. Team.  Martin Gleeson, Liam Daly, Sean Gleeson, 77pts.  2nd. Team.  Keith Morris, Cathal Leahy, Tom Kennedy 74pts.  3rd. Team.   David Hogg, David Coleman, Brian Kennedy, 72pts.    Next week 20th. and 21st. Nov. Teams of 3, two to count.

 

50/50 Draw.

Your continued support to the 50/50 is deeply appreciated as it is funding the purchase of new equipment. 

Sunday night 14th. November, Rollover to Sun 21st. 

 

Seniors Results.

11th. Nov. 2021.  On a soft day there was another excellent turnout with some excellent scores being returned.  In 1st. place with 51 points were:  Paudie Butler, John Galvin, Jim Gleeson, Michael Healy.  In 2nd. place with 50 points were:  Joe O’Connor, Donal Golden, Tom Hogan, Pat O’Connell.  In 3rd. place on count-back with 49 points were:

Ger Clifford, George Murray, Pascal Whelan, Jim Casey.  Just a reminder that our Christmas Party will take place in Murphy’s Templemore on Thurs. 9th. Dec after golf. Names will continue to be taken next week.

 

Bereavement.

Templemore Golf Club extends it sympathy to Joey O’Dwyer, on the passing of his brother Patrick, (Boherlahan) to Patrick’s Family and extended Families.  May Patrick rest in peace.

 

Covid 19 Guidelines.

Reminder. Players must sign in at the clubhouse door before teeing off. 

 

Future Competition Dates.

Next week 20th. and 21st. Nov. Teams of 3, two to count.

Seniors. Every Thursday 9 AM.

