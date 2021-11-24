Search

24 Nov 2021

Templemore Golf Club - Annual Meeting

Templemore Golf Club extends its sympathy to Brendan Russell on the passing of his Mother Mena Russell

Templemore Golf Club - Annual Meeting

Templemore Golf Club 50th Anniversary. L/R: 2021 Captain Dinny Maher, 2018 Captain Tommy Foley, 2008 Captain George Collins, 2011 President Liam Daly

The Annual General Meeting of the Men’s Club will take place in the clubhouse on Friday December 10, at 7pm.


All nominations for committee positions and motions to be lodged with Hon. Secretary by December 3. Nomination papers are available in clubhouse
November 21 - Team of 3 two to count.
1st. Pat O'Connell, Les Mason, John Kirwan, 76pts.
2nd. Declan Kennedy, Michael Purcell, Ger Clifford, 68pts. Full results on MSB., Next weekend 27th. & 28th. singles holes 3 to 16. (Weather permitting).

50/50 Draw
Your continued support to the 50/50 is deeply appreciated as it is funding the purchase of new equipment.
Sunday night, November 21, Frankie Shortt €170.

Seniors Results
November 18. Eight teams took part this morning on a soft day for golf. 1st. Team, on a count back, Bertie Keane, Donald Golden, Jim Gleeson, James Murray, 51pts. 2nd. Team, Joe O'Connor, John Galvin, George Collins, 51 pts. 3rd. Team, on a count back, Paddy Fogarty, Seanie Gleeson, Frankie Shortt, Seamus Ryan, with 49 pts.

Bereavement
Templemore Golf Club extends its sympathy to Brendan Russell on the passing of his Mother Mena Russell, to all the Russell family and extended Families. May Mena rest in peace.
Covid 19 Guidelines

Reminder. Players must sign in at the clubhouse door before teeing off.
Competition Dates
Next weekend 27th. & 28th. singles holes 3 to 16. (Weather permitting).
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am

