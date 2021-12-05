Bridget O’Shea and Mary Davy celebrate their retirement from Templemore College of Further Education

Bridget O’Shea and Mary Davy recently celebrated their retirement from Templemore College of Further Education.



Both teachers had given over twenty years’ service to the College.



Bridget’s most notable role was that of Guidance Counsellor. She worked with the adult learners over the years and supported and guided them in their career progression choices and also provided counselling at a personal level to them when required.



She also developed the Social Studies programme in TCFE. This programme was established a few years ago and has gone from strength to strength.



Mary taught in the Business Studies Department, Social Studies and Ceim Eile programme. She was also the main organiser of the college’s graduation ceremony each year.



They were both very highly thought of in the college by students and staff alike. Dedicated and committed to their profession, they will be sadly missed.

The college staff and students would like to extend their best wishes to both in their retirement.