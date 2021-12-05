Blackcastle Templemore Harps FC

Well done to our Senior men’s team who had a fine 5-2 win away to Lough Derg on Sunday last.
A Jordan Moloney hat-trick was the highlight with Sean McCormack and Stevie Nolan also on the scoresheet. The win provided a much needed three points following a poor run.
In U-14 action the first team had a whopping 8-1 win away to Ballymackey with Gonzalo Bravo, Antonio Repullo and Ryan Loughnane among the goals.
The second team battled hard against a strong Knigh Utd team but eventually went down 3-0.
Our U-12 A team were away to Abbeyfeale in National Cup action. Both sides defended well throughout and the game finished scoreless. Extra-time failed to produce the winning goal and sadly for the boys the home side edged the penalty shoot-out.
The B team were at home to Lough Derg with Dylan Fennell and Jeffrey Meade putting them 2-1 up at the break. However the away side proved stronger in the second half and went away with a 4-2 victory.
Our U-10’s had a great match against Killavilla while the 8’s continued their education at a blitz in Nenagh. Catch us on FB for all the results and fixtures.
