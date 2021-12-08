Templemore Golf club AGM takes place this Friday, December 10

AGM REMINDER

The Annual General Meeting of the Men’s Club will take place in the clubhouse on Friday, December 10 at 7pm. All nominations for committee positions and motions to be lodged with Hon. Secretary by December 3. Nomination papers are available in clubhouse.

November 21

This weekend's competition on the 4th and 5th of December: Christmas Fair, 14hole. Christmas hamper for 1st, 2nd. and 3rd. 1st. Gerry Keegan 35pts. 2nd. Keith Morris 33pts. 3rd. Denis Tuohy 32pts. Full results on MSB. Next weekend 11th. and 12th. will be the same 14hole competition Xmas fare.

50/50 Draw.

Your continued support to the 50/50 is deeply appreciated as it is funding the purchase of new equipment.

Sunday night 5th. December, Paddy Fogarty €130 euro.

Seniors Results

November 25. 2021. 8 teams took part on a cold and frosty morning slightly later than usual. 1st. with 50 pts. on a count back, Joe O Connor, Mick Carey, and George Collins. 2nd. also on 50 pts. Bertie Keane, Bernie O Rourke, and Jim Casey. 3rd. on 49 pts. Donal Golden, Pat O Connell, and Seamus Ryan.

2nd December 2 2021.

8 teams took part with good scoring all round. 1st. 53 pts. Ger Clifford, Pat O Connell, Ollie Murray, and Jim Casey. 2nd. 51 pts. on a count back Paddy Bourke, George Murray, and Michael Healy. 3rd. Donal Golden, John Kirwan, John Egan and Barry Spearman.

Covid 19 Guidelines

Reminder. Players must sign in at the clubhouse door before teeing off.

Future Competition Dates.

AGM. Friday December 10 in the Club House at 7pm.

Next weekend 11th and December 12, 14-hole Christmas fare

Seniors. Every Thursday 9 AM.