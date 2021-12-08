Search

08 Dec 2021

Templemore Golf club AGM takes place this Friday, December 10

Club notes and fixtures

Templemore Golf club AGM takes place this Friday, December 10

Templemore Golf Club 50th Anniversary. L/R:Tom Kenny Captain 2000, 2008, Jim Ryan, President 2010, Pat Costello, Founder Member 1971, President 1984, Captain 1986, Tim Sheedy, President 2001

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

AGM REMINDER

The Annual General Meeting of the Men’s Club will take place in the clubhouse on Friday, December 10 at 7pm. All nominations for committee positions and motions to be lodged with Hon. Secretary by December 3. Nomination papers are available in clubhouse.

November 21
This weekend's competition on the 4th and 5th of December: Christmas Fair, 14hole. Christmas hamper for 1st, 2nd. and 3rd. 1st. Gerry Keegan 35pts. 2nd. Keith Morris 33pts. 3rd. Denis Tuohy 32pts. Full results on MSB. Next weekend 11th. and 12th. will be the same 14hole competition Xmas fare.

50/50 Draw.
Your continued support to the 50/50 is deeply appreciated as it is funding the purchase of new equipment.
Sunday night 5th. December, Paddy Fogarty €130 euro.

Seniors Results
November 25. 2021. 8 teams took part on a cold and frosty morning slightly later than usual. 1st. with 50 pts. on a count back, Joe O Connor, Mick Carey, and George Collins. 2nd. also on 50 pts. Bertie Keane, Bernie O Rourke, and Jim Casey. 3rd. on 49 pts. Donal Golden, Pat O Connell, and Seamus Ryan.

2nd December 2 2021.

8 teams took part with good scoring all round. 1st. 53 pts. Ger Clifford, Pat O Connell, Ollie Murray, and Jim Casey. 2nd. 51 pts. on a count back Paddy Bourke, George Murray, and Michael Healy. 3rd. Donal Golden, John Kirwan, John Egan and Barry Spearman.

Covid 19 Guidelines
Reminder. Players must sign in at the clubhouse door before teeing off.

Future Competition Dates.
AGM. Friday December 10 in the Club House at 7pm.
Next weekend 11th and December 12, 14-hole Christmas fare
Seniors. Every Thursday 9 AM.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media