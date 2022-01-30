Funding allocated for walking and cycling infrastructure to bring major benefits to Roscrea and Templemore – Cllr Shane Lee

Cllr Shane Lee has given an enthusiastic welcome to the news that Tipperary County Council will receive €6,666,601 from the National Transport Authority for the provision of walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022.

"This is absolutely fantastic news for our Council and particularly so for the projects in our District Council areas," he says.



"As Councillors we raise these issues at every possible opportunity and constantly strive to keep them to the fore for funding and work. I feel it is important to acknowledge the role of Tipperary County Council staff, who then prepare and submit the applications, which aids greatly in securing these monies.

"This funding, under the Department of Transport’s Active Travel scheme, is being directed to rural Local Authorities with the aim of bringing renewed vibrancy to our Regional towns and villages.

"€100,000 has been allocated to the R445 and this is one that I have been working on for a very long time. So much so that I organised a the signing of a Petition at the Roscrea Centre some years ago to highlight the potential to effectively and safely use this stretch of road from McDonald's to the roundabout past the factory for the betterment of local residents. Upgrading this stretch of road to prioritise safety for walking, running and cycling will be greatly appreciated locally.

"So too will the €50,000 allocation for footpath improvements in conjunction with Age Friendly Roscrea and Tipperary County Council to ensure our footpaths are safe for all pedestrians, particularly the older members of the community and those who are physically challenged. I walked the streets of Roscrea with the Council Engineers to identify the areas that needed attention.

€20,000 to initiate the provision of a walkway from Glencarrick to Corville NS is very welcome and is something that I have highlighted to Council Engineers following discussions with residents of Glencarrick.

"I am delighted to learn that Templemore will receive €50,000 for footpaths improvements, The Mall Loughmore will get €75,000 to set back a wall and put a new footpath in place and, in Templetuohy, €50,000 has been allocated for pedestrians safety works and a Level Crossing, which I have been calling for for quite some time.

"These are matter that I have been working on since the Public Meeting back in 2019. It's very welcome news for the parish’ says Cllr Lee.