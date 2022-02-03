Search

04 Feb 2022

New enrolments are now being taken at St Joseph’s NS, Templemore

Lily and Rita O'Farrell

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

03 Feb 2022 5:46 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

St. Joseph’s Primary School in Templemore is currently taking enrolments for September 2022.


Should you wish to enrol your child, please visit or contact the school on 0504-31141, www.stjosephstemplemore.ie for more information.


An Information Evening for parents will be held on Thursday, February 3rd at 7.30p.m. All are welcome.


Pictured are Mrs. Elizabeth Hayden, nee O'Farrell, who visited us recently to purchase her copy of Our History - 1951-2021.

Elizabeth, also known as Lily, commenced school in St Joseph's in 1952. We are very thankful to both Elizabeth & her sister Margaret (Rita) for penning a chapter in our book.


The books are still on sale from many shops in Templemore as well as Stakelums and Bookworm in Thurles.


The 456-page book of memories and photographs spanning the past seven decades, as well as the names of every pupil who attended school, are documented. This treasure is costing €25, representing excellent value for money.


We can also post the book to you or to past pupils, near or far. Contact the school should you require any information. Tel: 0504 31141 or email: principal@stjosephs templemore.ie

