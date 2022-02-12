Provisional driver fined for driving while unccompanied by a qualified driver

Thurles District Court
A female driver was fined €80 at Thurles District Court for a traffic offence in Templemore.
Maria Doyle, of The Moyners, Clonmore, Templemore, was fined at Thurles District Court for driving without being accompanied by a qualified driver.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that Ms Doyle was stopped by garda Jeffrey Purcell on November 24, 2020, at Graffin, Clonmore, Templemore. She produced a provisional driving licence.
Her husband was in the car, but he had been disqualified from driving for two years at the time. There were two young children in the car. Garda Purcell issued a fixed charge penalty notice but this remained unpaid.
Judge MacGrath fined Ms Doyle €80, six months to pay. Recognisances were fixed at €250.
