24 Feb 2022

Family and school friends remember little junior infant student Joshua Reilly

The bench carries the inscription: No Longer by our Side, but Forever in our Hearts. Sleep in Peace dear Joshua

Fr Conor Hayes and members of Joshua Reilly’s family gather at the tree that was planted in Joshua’s memory

It was with sadness and poignancy that we gathered as a school on Friday last to remember our beloved Junior Infant student, Joshua Reilly, who passed away unexpectedly last summer whilst holidaying with his family in Wexford.


We welcomed Joshua’s parents, his baby brother, Shane, as well as his grandparents, Joe and Ellen O’Connor to a small gathering in the school hall made up of all his school friends and staff.


Principal Elaine Foley spoke that while Joshua’s time was short, he packed a huge amount into it.
Joshua made friends with everyone, came to school every day with a twinkle in his eye, ready to learn, ready to have fun and ready to embrace everything in between.


We miss Joshua so much every single day.
His dear friend, Ellie Mae, presented the Reilly family with a book of memories compiled by pupils and staff.


Aoife Percy, Joshua’s first teacher and Liverpool ally, presented them with a framed collage of photos of Joshua.


Storm Eunice didn’t hinder the planting of a special tree in Joshua’s name which was blessed by Fr Conor Hayes.


A Liquid Amber tree was specially chosen owing to its red foliage in autumn, resembling Joshua’s love of Liverpool.


Finally, beside the Joshua Tree as it will be affectionately known, is a bench made by Our Lady’s Secondary School transition year student Colm Gleeson.


Colm made the bench out of recycled pallets which is in keeping with our own ethos of a Green sustainable school.


The bench carries the inscription: No Longer by our Side, but Forever in our Hearts.
Sleep in Peace dear Joshua.

