St Patrick’s Day Parade not going ahead this year in Templemore

St Patrick’s Day Parade off

Due to the constant high numbers in covid cases we have decided not to have a parade this year. We know people will be disappointed but it's about staying safe in these times. However we have organised a short musical presentation adjacent to the Town Hall commencing at 12noon. Music will be provided by various groups from our parish. Artists and dancers from Clonmore and Killea will entertain all as will our very own Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band. Further updates to follow. Stay safe.

Active Retirement

Our AGM will take place on Wednesday 9th March at 3pm in the McAuley centre. All members requested to attend.

Templemore Library

Normal opening hours have now resumed at the library and this includes the late opening on Thursday evenings from 6 – 8pm. Book Club members will welcome the resumption of meetings on March 24th and copies of the selected book are now available at the library. Beidh fáilte mór arais roimh gach duine.

Graveyard AGM

Our first AGM was held in the McAuley Centre on February 15th. Following the various reports and addresses the following were elected to serve for 2022:

Chairperson: Mary O’Shea

Secretary: Martin Bourke

Treasurer: Rita Kiely

P.R.O. Mary Coffey Ahern

Committee: Mary Russell Joe Greed Joe Fitzpatrick Eddie Moran .The committee were very grateful to all those who have helped out over the last two and a half years. The Chairperson also thanked the County Council and their staff.

Work will commence again in April so if you have an hour or two to spare please come along and help out. The committee also thanked all those who have generously donated to the cause and anyone wishing to do so in the future can do so through our account in the Credit Union.



Loughmore Cards

9 games : Paddy O’Mahony and P J Meade, Joe and Paddy Carroll, Mary Maher & Jacob Fairbrother, Dick O Keeffe and Seamie Brennan, Paddy Joyce and Denis Carroll, Kieran Fitzpatrick and John Maher.

20th game John O Connor and Michael Martin.

Game every Sunday 8~30pm. All are welcome.