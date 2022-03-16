St Colmcille’s Primary School in Templemore is selected for Your Gallery art programme

The National Gallery of Ireland has announced that St Colmcille’s Primary School in Templemore has been selected to participate in Your Gallery at School 2022.



Following a successful programme in 2021, the Gallery will bring art to classrooms across the country once again this year, thanks to continued support from global aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital.



This year, the Gallery will pair the six schools with lead artists to plan a package of workshops appropriate to students’ age and level, emphasising the importance of art education, creativity and innovation.



Sean Rainbird, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled that Your Gallery at School will return this year. Without the renewed support of SMBC Aviation Capital, this wonderful project would not be possible.

"Our hope is that this opportunity to learn through art will encourage creativity and curiosity amongst our participants in the future.”

Your Gallery at School began in January 2021, running workshops, sensory sessions and a Creative Careers programme, where students had the opportunity to learn about a variety of arts careers.

These workshops ran in primary schools in Dublin, Sligo and Donegal and post-primary schools in Limerick, Clare and Kildare.