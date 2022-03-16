St Colmcille’s Primary School in Templemore is selected for Your Gallery art programme

St Colmcille’s Primary School in Templemore
The National Gallery of Ireland has announced that St Colmcille’s Primary School in Templemore has been selected to participate in Your Gallery at School 2022.
Following a successful programme in 2021, the Gallery will bring art to classrooms across the country once again this year, thanks to continued support from global aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital.
This year, the Gallery will pair the six schools with lead artists to plan a package of workshops appropriate to students’ age and level, emphasising the importance of art education, creativity and innovation.
Sean Rainbird, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled that Your Gallery at School will return this year. Without the renewed support of SMBC Aviation Capital, this wonderful project would not be possible.
"Our hope is that this opportunity to learn through art will encourage creativity and curiosity amongst our participants in the future.”
Your Gallery at School began in January 2021, running workshops, sensory sessions and a Creative Careers programme, where students had the opportunity to learn about a variety of arts careers.
These workshops ran in primary schools in Dublin, Sligo and Donegal and post-primary schools in Limerick, Clare and Kildare.
There are 13 County Football League games down for decision on Sunday, March 27. The clubs will be delighted to get back into action, all looking forward to successful years ahead.
Students at Our Lady's Templemore presenting a cheque for €900 to Mairead Cullen on behalf of Enable Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.