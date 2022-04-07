Paddy’s Day for Pieta at Templemore College

Last Wednesday the level 6 administration class group in the college hosted a fundraising event for Pieta House.



It involved a morning of craic agus ceoil and a monster raffle.



Music, brush dancing and songs were provided by students of Our Lady’s Secondary School, Caitlin Corrigan Black a current Beauty student in the college performed some Irish dancing, Luke Quinlan a previous past student of the college sang some great songs that all could join in with, and some poetry recited by Mary D’estelle Roe a retired tutor from the college who had just launched her new book “Fun Faith and Frolics”.



Staff also got involved in the event doing a siege of Ennis and Jerusalema and even the Vice Principal Michéal joined forces with students from Our Lady’s Secondary School to play the accordion.



Everyone was encouraged to wear green for the morning and to get back in the mood for the long bank holiday weekend.



To all who supported and participated it made for a very enjoyable morning.

The college opened its doors to members of the public to partake in the festivities and join in the raffle on the morning.



There were over 40 prizes being raffled to raise funds for the services provided by Pieta. The lucky winners won some fabulous gift vouchers, hampers, and gift sets.



The proceeds from the raffle and generous donations from people saw over €2500 raised.

We would like to thank all those businesses who provided sponsorship for this event, it was greatly appreciated.



The fundraiser was part of the level 6 module Event Management which requires an event to be planned, organised and hosted.



The students worked tirelessly from start to finish on this event, looking for sponsorship, liaising with musicians and college staff. They saw all the input and effort that is required in hosting events, and their hard work well and truly paid off.



If you would like to find out about our Level 6 Advanced Administration with Event Management please see our college website at www.tcfe.ie or call us at 0504 31007.