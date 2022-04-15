Search

15 Apr 2022

Templemore Golf Club news and fixtures

Competition results for April 9 and 10, Saturday and Sunday

Templemore Golf Club Captain Jim Ryan’s family day at the Captains Drive in. L/R: Patricia, Denis, Jimmy, Juantina, Alex, Luke, Jim, and Margaret Photo by Seamus Bourke

Competition Results
April 9 and 10, Saturday and Sunday.


The results of the 14 Hole weekend Stapleford, 1st. Peter Bane 34 points, Easter weekend 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th April, 14-hole Stapleford 3rd. to 16th. Entry €5 re-entry €3


Spring League
Reminder. Round 3 of the Spring league is now in progress. The results are now in for the 1st and 2nd round and are posted on the members WhatsApp.


Golf is for Everyone
Unfortunately, due to the continuous inclement weather resulting in intermitting closures of the course it was not possible to continue with competitions. As soon as possible all competitions will be back to normal.


“Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.


Membership Fees in Templemore.
Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member


50/50 Draw.
12th.April. The 50/50 draw winner Eileen Costigan €140. REMINDER; 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. /templemoregolfclub.ie
/membership/


Seniors Results.
7th.April. On a difficult day for golf, we had 7 teams out. 1st. 52 pts. Bernie O Rourke, Jim Gleeson, John Egan, Seamus Ryan. 2nd. 48 pts. Tom Kenny, Pat O Connell, Tony O Toole, Willie Haverty. 3rd. 47 pts. Ambrose Purcell, Ollie Murray, Joe Hennessy


Future Competition Dates
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.
Spring League 3rd. round is now in progress.
