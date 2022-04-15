Templemore Golf Club news and fixtures

Templemore Golf Club Captain Jim Ryan’s family day at the Captains Drive in. L/R: Patricia, Denis, Jimmy, Juantina, Alex, Luke, Jim, and Margaret Photo by Seamus Bourke
Competition Results
April 9 and 10, Saturday and Sunday.
The results of the 14 Hole weekend Stapleford, 1st. Peter Bane 34 points, Easter weekend 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th April, 14-hole Stapleford 3rd. to 16th. Entry €5 re-entry €3
Spring League
Reminder. Round 3 of the Spring league is now in progress. The results are now in for the 1st and 2nd round and are posted on the members WhatsApp.
Golf is for Everyone
Unfortunately, due to the continuous inclement weather resulting in intermitting closures of the course it was not possible to continue with competitions. As soon as possible all competitions will be back to normal.
“Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.
Membership Fees in Templemore.
Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member
50/50 Draw.
12th.April. The 50/50 draw winner Eileen Costigan €140. REMINDER; 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. /templemoregolfclub.ie
/membership/
Seniors Results.
7th.April. On a difficult day for golf, we had 7 teams out. 1st. 52 pts. Bernie O Rourke, Jim Gleeson, John Egan, Seamus Ryan. 2nd. 48 pts. Tom Kenny, Pat O Connell, Tony O Toole, Willie Haverty. 3rd. 47 pts. Ambrose Purcell, Ollie Murray, Joe Hennessy
Future Competition Dates
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.
Spring League 3rd. round is now in progress.
Easter weekend 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th April, 14-hole Stapleford 3rd. to 16th. Entry €5 re-entry €3
Captain Ronan Maher will lead the Tipperary team into Sunday’s Munster senior hurling championship game against Waterford at Walsh Park. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.