Search

23 Apr 2022

Out and about in Templemore

Tidy Towns - Monday work evenings will resume on  April 25

Out and about in Templemore

Templemore Town Hall

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

23 Apr 2022 1:13 PM

Loughmore Cards
Winners on 12 games were Phelim O’Dea and John Kell
10 games Tom Nolan and Mikey Webster
Nine games Liam Cleary and Martina Kelly, Bridget O’Dea and Martina Kennedy, Michael Coonan and Tom Maher
20th game Michael Muldowney and Johnsie Bourke
Raffle: Michael Murphy Frankie Nolan Sean Moynihan.
Game every Sunday night at 8.30pm.
All are welcome

Templemore Tidy Towns
The Monday work evenings will resume on  April 25 and it is hoped that many more locals will consider offering their time to help in this community effort. 
The garden in the Town Park, which is enjoyed by so many as a place to relax, will be the focus of attention on this evening.
Do come along and join in this effort for just one hour starting at 7pm - your participation would be most welcome.

Lions Club
Templemore Lions Club wish to express their thanks and appreciation to Templemore Voluntary Housing for their kind permission to allow artwork from the six local schools to be mounted on their property at the entrance to our Town Park.
We are very grateful for their cooperation and assistance.

Lakeside Pitch & Putt Club
The club will host their annual Scratch Cups on Monday, May 2.
There will be a timesheet in operation on the day with slots available between the times of 7.30am – 9am, 10.30am – 12 noon and 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
The Final 18s will take place between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.


Anyone looking for a slot can call to the clubhouse or alternatively contact our secretary on 087 9682323. Lakeside is a great place to come for a social day/evening out.
So if you are a club, society, school or just a group of friends looking for somewhere to go why not call to Lakeside and enjoy a few hours of relaxation on one of Ireland’s finest courses situated in the heart of the magnificent Templemore Town Park.


Membership rates are very reasonable and affordable to all.
Call in to our clubhouse for details.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media