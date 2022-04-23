Out and about in Templemore

Loughmore Cards

Winners on 12 games were Phelim O’Dea and John Kell

10 games Tom Nolan and Mikey Webster

Nine games Liam Cleary and Martina Kelly, Bridget O’Dea and Martina Kennedy, Michael Coonan and Tom Maher

20th game Michael Muldowney and Johnsie Bourke

Raffle: Michael Murphy Frankie Nolan Sean Moynihan.

Game every Sunday night at 8.30pm.

All are welcome

Templemore Tidy Towns

The Monday work evenings will resume on April 25 and it is hoped that many more locals will consider offering their time to help in this community effort.

The garden in the Town Park, which is enjoyed by so many as a place to relax, will be the focus of attention on this evening.

Do come along and join in this effort for just one hour starting at 7pm - your participation would be most welcome.

Lions Club

Templemore Lions Club wish to express their thanks and appreciation to Templemore Voluntary Housing for their kind permission to allow artwork from the six local schools to be mounted on their property at the entrance to our Town Park.

We are very grateful for their cooperation and assistance.

Lakeside Pitch & Putt Club

The club will host their annual Scratch Cups on Monday, May 2.

There will be a timesheet in operation on the day with slots available between the times of 7.30am – 9am, 10.30am – 12 noon and 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

The Final 18s will take place between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.



Anyone looking for a slot can call to the clubhouse or alternatively contact our secretary on 087 9682323. Lakeside is a great place to come for a social day/evening out.

So if you are a club, society, school or just a group of friends looking for somewhere to go why not call to Lakeside and enjoy a few hours of relaxation on one of Ireland’s finest courses situated in the heart of the magnificent Templemore Town Park.



Membership rates are very reasonable and affordable to all.

Call in to our clubhouse for details.