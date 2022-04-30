Templemore salon is tops in Munster

Well done and huge congratulations to Core Salon wic have been awarded “ Best Hair and Beauty Salon in Munster 2022 “ by Hi Style awards.



The glitzy event took place in the Clayton Hotel Cork on Sunday night last where sister Catherine and Lorraine Egan beat off stiff competition to claim the award.



In business now for seventeen years Catherine (Hair) and Lorraine (Beauty) and all the team at CORE Salon are delighted to receive the award.



The sisters are very dedicated to their clients and continue to stay at the forefront of new trends. Catherine is dedicated to reducing the stigma around hair loss. She runs a Wig, Hair and Scalp Clinic offering clients a safe, private environment to talk about their own hair and scalp issues with someone who really understands.



This year Catherine has added Oxygen Machine Therapy as another exclusive service to her clients. Core Salon are Main Stockist’s of Alfaparf, Joico, Nak, Kemon, R & Co, Annutri, Skin formulas, Jane Iredale, Ella & Jo, and Bperfect. All of these can be found online @coresalon.ie.



Catherine and Lorraine would like to take this opportunity to thank all of their clients for supporting them over the years and look forward to welcoming new clients in the future.To make an appointment contact our salon on 0504-56022.