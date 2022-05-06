Denis Kenny retires from Templemore library

Denis pictured with his colleagues at his retirement
Last Friday in Templemore marked the retirement of Denis Kenny following thirty one years in the Library Service, of which the last eight were spent in Templemore.
Many friends and colleagues were present to see off the jovial Thurles man, a son of Mary and Paddy Kenny, the legendary Tipperary hurler.
County Librarian Denis Dullaghan was also present and he spoke glowingly of Denis and his valuable contribution to the Library service in County Tipperary.
His work colleagues Anne Loughnane and Margaret Looby made a special presentation to him mark his retirement, while Martin Ryan, who currently has a woodturning exhibition running in the Library, also presented Denis with a beautiful hand crafted lamp.
Denis thanked all those present, told a few funny stories as only he can do, and showed all the signs of a man that intends to enjoy every second of his retirement.
Bon voyage Denis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.