Templemore Golf Club news and fixtures



J B Carr Tournament Victory for Templemore V Clonmel

Congratulations to John Stapleton and his team in a decisive victory over Clonmel in Clonmel with a 3/2 win. On Monday 9th. May. The next round will be versus Nenagh in Nenagh date TBC. The Team; Manager John Stapleton (The Saint), Assistant Manager Gerry Keegan, Tom McGrath, Ambrose Purcell, Dinny Maher, Gerry Keegan, Michael Webster, Frank Russell, Dinny Touhy, Jim Russell, Bertie Keane, Bernie O’Rourke.



J.B.Carr Tournament

The J.B. Carr Diamond Trophy was inaugurated by Woodenbridge Golf Club in 1996. In 2018 Templemore were narrowly defeated by Portumna Golf Club. A fantastic event in the Avoca Vally.

This popular event has effectively become the Senior Club Championship of Ireland (Over 60's) with some 200 or so clubs from every corner of Ireland participating. The semi-finals and finals are held each year in Woodenbridge Golf Club, usually over the second weekend of September.



Competition Results

14th-15th May Results; 18hole Stableford: Winner with 38pts. on count back Pat O’Connell. Second also with 38pts. Brendan Russell. Third with 37pts. Matthew Ryan.



The Shamus Cody Memorial Cup Qualifier

May 21/22. The 18 hole The Shamus Cody Memorial Cup Qualifier. Entry €10 . Top 16 qualify for Match Play Competition.



The Social Mixed Scramble

May 11. The Scramble will continue on Wednesdays 5.30. Names will be taken from 5 pm onwards. €5 entry with tea and sandwiches upstairs afterwards. This is a social competition and we encourage all members to come along and enjoy.



The mix is a great way to get to know your fellow members. Results: 1st. Johnnie Coleman, Timmy Touhy, Breda O’Connell . Gross: Seamus Bourke, Mary Butler, Kay Brennan.



Ladies Golf

May 10. 18hole Stableford. 1st. Sadie Tynan 37pts.. 2nd. Mary Ann Maher 33pts.. 3rd. Mary Hogan 32pts.



50/50 Draw

The 50/50 draw will be held over till next week Next week 21st & 22nd May: REMINDER: 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/

membership/



Seniors Results

May 12. We had 7 teams out on a nice morning for golf with some very good scoring. 1st. 54 pts. Liam Daly ,George Collins, Ger Hayes, Jim Casey. 2nd. 52pts on a count back Paddy Bourke, Liam Leahy, Mick Murphy, Philly Bourke. 3rd. 52 pts. Bertie Keane, Sean Cashman, Paschal Whelan, Paddy Nolan.



LMC. (Leinster, Connaught Munster Seniors Golf).

Congratulations to Sean Cashman, Frankie Shortt, Mick Carey, John Moloughney on winning their category at the LMC outing in Portarlington.



Club membership Fees

Membership is now due. No fee means no entry to club competitions going forward, Master Score Board for Tee Bookings and Members WhatsApp.

Fees can be paid to any committee member, or placed in the FEE Box in the Locker room. Alternative, you can pay on the web site. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/

membership/ All fee rates are on the Web Site.



Golf for Everyone

Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore.

Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.



Future Competition Date.

May 21 and 22, the 18 hole The Shamus Cody Memorial Cup

The pierce purcell match v cahir park is fixed for Wed. 25th. May at 4 pm

Mixed Social. May 11.



Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.

Advance Notice; JK Bracken's Golf Classic. (Dates Changed) Classic has been moved from 3rd & 4th, of June to 10th. & 11th. June. Course will be closed to members on Friday 10th. and Saturday 11th. June.



Others Dates for your Diary

Mary Hogan Ladies Captain's Prize Tuesday 5th. and Saturday 9th. July.

Mary Butler Ladies President Prize Saturday 6th. August.

Jim Ryan's Captain's Prize Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th of July.