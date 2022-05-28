Templemore - around the town

Tidy Towns

What a great surprise we got on Monday evening last (in the rain) when many of the Ukrainians, who are staying in the local convent, turned up to help us with our tidy up work at the Fire Station.

They are most appreciative of what is being done for them and wish to show their gratitude by involving themselves in local community work. The entry for the National Tidy Towns competition has now been submitted and judging will commence in a few weeks' time.The local effort is ongoing and the ICA garden in the Town Square will be tended to next Monday, May 30th at 7pm. Bígí ann.



Loughmore Cards

16 games: Sean Gleeson & Fr. Corbett. 10 games: Miriam Martin & Eddie Grant, Marion Loughnane & Margaret Fallon. 20th game: Martina Kennedy & Jackie Moore. Raffle: Michael Bourke. Tom Nolan & Martina Kennedy. Game every Sunday night at 8.30 pm. All are welcome.

Lions Club

We are delighted to report that our Ukrainian friends are settling into their new abode in Templemore Convent. The group are anxious to integrate into our society and are hopeful to get employment locally as soon as possible. They also are very interested in becoming involved in local activities, sports clubs etc. We are also appealing to anybody who has a bicycle that they no longer using to consider donating it to our new friends. Please ensure that the bike is in proper working order before donating.



St. Vincent de Paul

Thanks very much to all who donated to our recent collection. We hope to continue regularly from here on with our next collection taking place after all masses this weekend. We realise that many people do not use cash nowadays but any loose change from your pockets will help us to help others. If you do not see us, donations are always welcome and can be left to the Social Services office on Bank Street. SVP assists people in a time of need, perhaps going through illness, or experiencing difficulty.



Know your smartphone

Join a 2-hour workshop in Templemore Library on Tuesday May 31st at 2pm to discover more about what your Smartphone can do. This is a free event and is part of the Bealtaine Festival programme. Further information available at the Library Tel: 0504-32555.