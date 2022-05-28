JB Carr Tournament victory for Templemore golf club versus Nenagh

Templemore

J B Carr Tournament Victory for Templemore V Nenagh

Congratulations again to John Stapleton (The Saint) and his team in a progressive victory over Nenagh in Nenagh with a 3/2 win on Friday May 20. The next round will be versus Nenagh in Templemore on Monday 30th. May. This return leg is for the County Championship title having previous victory over Dundrum and Clonmel.



J.B.Carr Tournament

The J.B. Carr Diamond Trophy was inaugurated by Woodenbridge Golf Club in 1996. In 2018 Templemore were narrowly defeated by Portumna Golf Club. A fantastic event in the Avoca Vally. This popular event has effectively become the Senior Club Championship of Ireland (Over 60's) with some 200 or so clubs from every corner of Ireland participating. The semi-finals and finals are held each year in Woodenbridge Golf Club, usually over the second weekend of September.



Competition Results

May 21. Seamus Cody memorial cup Qualifiers. 1st. Bertie Keane 40pts. 2nd. Eoin Bourke 38pts. (c/b). 3rd. Ted Kennedy 38pts.

The Shamus Cody Memorial Cup Qualifier

May 21/22. The 18 hole The Shamus Cody Memorial Cup Qualifier. Entry €10 . Top 16 qualify for Match Play Competition.



Social Mixed Scramble

May 18. Was cancelled due to inclement weather. Will resume next week 25th

Ladies Golf

May 17. 18 hole Stableford. 1st. Mary Hogan 33pts. 2nd. Kay Brennan 32Pts. 3rd. Josie Bourke 31pts.

50/50 Draw

Winner, Anne Hogg €120.

REMINDER 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. www.templemoregolfclub.ie

membership/



Seniors Results

May 19. We had 5 teams out on a fine morning for golf. 1st. 51pts. Paudie Butler, Frankie Shortt, Colm Dooley, Phil Ryan. 2nd. 49 pts. John Mullally, George Collins, Tom Hogan, Paddy Nolan. 3rd. 48 pts. Mick Murphy, Seanie Gleeson, Ger Hayes, Jim Casey.

Membership Fees

Membership is now due. No fee means no entry to club competitions going forward, Master Score Board for Tee Bookings and Members WhatsApp.

Fees can be paid to any committee member, or placed in the FEE Box in the Locker room. Alternative, you can pay on the web site. templemoregolfclub.ie

/membership/ All fee rates are on the Web Site.



Golf for Everyone

Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore

Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.



Future Competition Dates

The pierce purcell match v cahir park is fixed for Wed. 25th. May at 4pm

Mixed Social. Wed. 11th. May.

Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.

Advance Notice; JK Bracken's Golf Classic. (Dates Changed) Classic has been moved from 3rd.& 4th, of June to 10th. & 11th. June. Course will be closed to members on Friday June 10 and Saturday the 11th.



Dates for your Diary.

Mary Hogan Ladies Captain's Prize Tuesday 5th. and Saturday 9th. July.

Mary Butler Ladies President Prize Saturday, August 6.

Jim Ryan's Captain's Prize Friday 22nd. to Sunday 24th. July.