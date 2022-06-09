Templemore Lions Club hosts an Irish evening for Ukrainian visitors

Templemore Lions Club were very pleased to host a BBQ and Irish evening in The Malthouse on Wednesday last.



The intention of the event was to introduce our new Ukrainian friends to Irish culture, to provide them with some Irish hospitality and to help them get to know people and organisations in the town and make connections.



Josie Hayes and her excellent group of dancers gave a demonstration of Set Dancing - Irish Jig sets and Reels in which many Ukrainians participated and which they really enjoyed. They in turn gave us a demonstration of their very elegant Ukrainian dances.



It added greatly to the atmosphere when Ukraine scored a significant soccer victory over Scotland on the night - the excitement was palpable right up to the final whistle.



We thank Francis Murphy and The Malthouse for sponsoring the delicious food;the Irish dancers for their dancing exhibition; Michael Ryan and Fran Denny for their music and song , and not forgetting Cuilan Loughnane and our local Whitefield Brewery for their specially bottled Ukrainian beer (all profits from which go to Ukrainian relief effort)



This most enjoyable evening, rounded off with a great sing song in which many people participated.

Above: Some Ukrainian's who helped out the local Tidy Towns group in Templemore