01 Jul 2022

Lakeside Pitch & Putt in Templemore

The finals of the Credit Union match play took place at a glorious Lakeside on Thursday evening last week

The finals of the Credit Union match play took place at a glorious Lakeside last Thursday evening.


In the Gents final, Michael Fennell faced off against Sean Mc Cormack who had both played very well off low handicaps to qualify for the final.


It was Sean who played the better pitch and putt on the night as Michael's putter let him down and Sean ran out a convincing 5&4 winner.


The Ladies game was a much tighter affair with both Frances Ryan and Mary Quinn playing great stuff. It went right down to the wire where Mary eventually prevailed one up. Well done to Sean and Mary and hard luck to Michael and Frances.


Many thanks to everyone who entered and a huge thanks to our sponsors of this event Templemore Credit Union who have been sponsoring this competition for many years.
Your support is greatly appreciated by all at Lakeside

