Lakeside Pitch & Putt in Templemore

The finals of the Credit Union match play took place at a glorious Lakeside last Thursday evening.
In the Gents final, Michael Fennell faced off against Sean Mc Cormack who had both played very well off low handicaps to qualify for the final.
It was Sean who played the better pitch and putt on the night as Michael's putter let him down and Sean ran out a convincing 5&4 winner.
The Ladies game was a much tighter affair with both Frances Ryan and Mary Quinn playing great stuff. It went right down to the wire where Mary eventually prevailed one up. Well done to Sean and Mary and hard luck to Michael and Frances.
Many thanks to everyone who entered and a huge thanks to our sponsors of this event Templemore Credit Union who have been sponsoring this competition for many years.
Your support is greatly appreciated by all at Lakeside
Sophie Ní Riain from Carrick-on-Suir was presented with her Fulbright award at a ceremony held in Iveagh House in Dublin
Martin Murray, Maria O’Shea Enright and Gay Brazel performing in Brewery Lane Theatre during the And The BEAT Goes On Festival
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and TD Jackie Cahill in Nenagh at the opening of the Regional Women’s Health Hub
The flotilla of 12 cruisers from the Barrow Branch of the Inland Waterways Association of Ireland berthed at the Carrick-on-Suir Marina a few weeks ago
