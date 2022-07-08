Tuatha Corca Teine - Templemore Library update

Aoife is all smiles after picking up her Little Library Bag from Templemore Library, pictured above.



The First 5 My Little Library initiative will offer a book bag with books and resources to every four and 5-year-old going to school in September.



The objective of this action is that all children starting school in September 2022 will have story books in their home and be members of their local library.



Pop in to your local library to get your Little Library Bag!



Meanwhile, Thurles Library’s colleague and friend Rachel will shortly be moving up the road in her library career to Templemore.



Best of luck in your new position in Templemore Library and thank you for your contributions to our team in Thurles library.



We all wish you all the best in your career.

The Wonderful World of Nature Photography by John F. Kennedy is on exhibition in Templemore library throughout July.