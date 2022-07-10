Templemore Golf Club extends its condolences on the death of Joe O’ Connor - a longtime member and competitor

Templemore

Competition Results

3rd. July, For the First Golfer of the Year of 2022, 18 hole stroke play, Sponsored by Ryan's Garage Borrisoleigh, in 1st. place Michael Walsh with Net 64,

Runner up John Galvin with Net 69. The lowest Gross Ciaran Hassett with 79pts.. Next Sunday 10th July 18 hole Stapleford Entry €5.



Social Mixed Scramble

Captains Social Mix will take place on Wed. 13th.



Ladies Golf

28th. June. 18hole Stableford. 1st. Shauna Geary 42pts. . 2ndMary Hogan 34pts. 3rd. Margaret Costigan 33pts.

Juvenile lessons

Commence on Tuesday 12th. July at 10 am followed by Ladies lessons at 11 am.. Contact Pat O’Connell, 087 9205821.



50/50 Draw.

50/50 winner Sean Cashman €140. The 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/

membership/



Seniors Results

30th. June. A brilliant day for golf 8 teams participated and returned excellent scores, The best of these were in 1st. place with 54 points Sean Cashman, Mick Murphy, Tom Hogan and Liam Leahy.

In Second place with 53 points Liam Daly, Mick Carey, Frankie Shortt, and Paddy Nolan. and 3rd. Place with 52 points (on count back) John Hassett, John Galvin, Jim Casey and Christy O’Rourke.

A date for the diary the next trip is to Rathdowney on FRIDAY 5th August. A request from the Main Committee any volunteers for Monday/Tuesday 4th and 5th. July for a couple of hours to clear spinnys .

Bereavement

R.I.P. Joe O’ Connor. A longtime member and competitor of Templemore Golf Club.

He will be sadly missed by all for his constant tuition on the ball play and also for his dedication to the club as a very competitive player. Condolences to his loving wife Ellen, Daughter Jennifer, son Liam, daughter in law Edel, son in law Lorcan, grandsons Shane and Jack.

Guard of Honour assembly at 11.30am at Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday 5th.

All members in Full Dress code. “Joe left us as he lived, Everyones Friend” May he rest in peace.

Competition Dates

Mixed Social. Every Wednesday. Seniors. Every Thursday 9am

Mary Hogan Ladies Captain's Prize Wed 6th. and Saturday 9th. July.

Mary Butler Ladies President Prize Saturday 6th. August.Jim Ryan's Captain's Prize Friday, July 22, to Sunday the 24th.