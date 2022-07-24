Templemore Golf Club news and fixtures

Captains Prize

Jim Ryan's Captain's Prize Friday July 22 to Sunday, July 24. Timesheet for Jim Ryan Men's Captains Prize draw on club notice board.



Ladies Captains Social Mix

1st. Breda O’Connell, Pat O’Connell, Declan Kennedy 26.2. Gross: Helen Hayes, John Stapleton, George Murray 34pts.



Weekend Competition Results

July 16/17. A good entry in the best of weather for the 18 hole Stableford. 1st. with 44pts. Peter Bane. 2nd. with 42 pts. Pat Maher. 3rd. with 39 pts. Sean Guerins.



Social Mixed Scramble

Captains Social Mix will take place on Wed. 13th.



Men’s Captain Social Mixed.

Men’s Captains social mixed takes place Wednesday next 20/07/22

Ladies Captains Prize



Wednesday July 6. July and Saturday, July 9. July 2022. Overall winner. Shauna Geary, 2nd. Overall Runner up Mary Fitzpatrick. 3rd. Overall Niamh Connolly.



Juvenile lessons

Just to remind you that Juvenile Lessons will commence on Tuesday 12th July at 10 am followed by Ladies lessons at 11 am. Contact Pat O’Connell, 087 9205821.

50/50 Draw

The 50/50 draw was won by Paddy Bourke €140.

The 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the club. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/

membership/



Seniors Results

July 14. Another fine day in Templemore Seniors land and again great scoring. Out of the 8 teams, In first place with a fantastic 60 points. John Kirwan, Frankie Shortt, John Egan and Joe Clark.

n second place with a commendable 57 points Jim Gleeson, John Galvin and Christy O’Rourke. and in Third with an excellent 55 points Bernie O’Rourke, Pat O’Connell, Pat Maher and Jim Gilmartin. Just a reminder that on Friday, August 5, we have our second outing of the year the venue this time is Rathdowney the cost will be €30 this will include the round of gold, dinner and prizes.



Membership Fees

Membership is now due. No fee means no entry to club competitions going forward, Master Score Board for Tee Bookings and Members WhatsApp.



Fees can be paid to any committee member, or placed in the FEE Box in the Locker room. Alternative, you can pay on the web site. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/

membership/ All fee rates are on the Web Site.



Golf for Everyone

Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore

Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student.



€100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.

Future Competition Dates

Mixed Social. Every Wednesday.

Seniors. Every Thursday 9am.



Others Dates for your Diary

Mary Butler Ladies President Prize Saturday, August 6.

Jim Ryan’s Captain's Prize Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24.

Caption: L/R: Kay Brennan, Margaret Deegan, Caroline Fogarty, Mary Stapleton, Kathleen Cahill, Mary O’Connor. Front L/R: Biddy Gleeson, Mary Butler, Shauna Geary, Mary Hogan, Mary Fitzpatrick, Claire Fitzpatrick, Aggie Tobin Photo by Seamus Bourke