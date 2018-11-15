Croke Street in Thurles is getting new footpaths

Works are underway in Thurles on the refurbishment of footpaths at Croke Street, Thurles.

The road which links Friar Street/Westgate with Dempsey Square and Stradavoher was badly in need to attention and the works are expected to take a few days to bring the paths up to standard.

A number of roads within the town centre have been receiving attention in recent times with a particular focus on footpaths. And, the finished products have received much favourable comment with residents and street users particularly pleased to have the surface of the paths greatly improved.

The work is being undertaken by the Templemore Thurles Municipal District Council as part of their ongoing works in the town.