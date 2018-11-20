Tipperary youth musical theatre group Phoenix Productions celebrates 20 years

Phoenix Productions celebrated twenty years in existence in Thurles with a glittering gala dinner dance at The Anner Hotel this week which was packed to capacity.

The many generations of musical theatre enthusiasts who have passed through the Phoenix academy were represented on an evening of nostalgia and celebration of achievement, which has seen in excess of 400 youths take to the stage since its inception.

Phoenix Productions, born out of the Cathedral Folk Group and St Damien's Youth Group, was the brainchild of local man Gerard O'Brien. And, he has been the constant driving force behind the group which has become one of the most forward thinking in the local community and one which has made an enormous impact. The commitment to excellence and the instilling of an atmosphere of going the extra mile to raise the standard, has stood the many performers and those involved off-stage, in very good stead, in life as well in the theatre.

The hard working committee has steered the ship through the turbulent waters of presenting high quality shows, coping with the many headaches, including financial. However, it is Gerard O'Brien who has brought the drive towards excellence and he has fostered and developed an outlook amongst members which suggests that anything is possible when people put their mind to it. There are no limitations when there is a will to achieve.

