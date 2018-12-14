The late Jimmy Cleary, Stradavoher Thurles - a legend in Tipperary soccer circles

When the Great Referee called home the late Jimmy Cleary, Stradavoher, Thurles (aged 93) he must surely have wanted a keen soccer enthusiast with a great brain for the beautiful game.

Because, amongst many other things, that's exactly what Jimmy Cleary was.

Born at the foot of Vinegar Hill, Enniscorthy, Jimmy moved to Thurles in 1944 where he met his wife Mary Quinn in 1946. Jimmy fell in love on the double - first with Mary and then with Thurles which remained his home until his passing a few weeks ago.

Jimmy and Mary reared six children - Johnny, Tony, Paddy, Margaret, Marian and Geraldine - all of whom made enormous contributions to the community, and the thirty grandchildren, fifty eight great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren gave him enormous pleasure and delight in his twilight years.

Having moved to a new town, sport was the key to ensuring that Jimmy Cleary settled in. Mind you, in the home of the birthplace of the GAA, one would have expected that the ancient game of hurling would have been Jimmy's code, especially considering the great rivalry which existed at the time between Tipperary and Wexford.

But no, football was Jimmy's passion and he played for Thurles FC where he became a committee member and manager when his playing days were over. Those who saw Jimmy play, testify to his brilliance on the ball - a great reader of the game and a man whose skillset matched his passion.

When Peake Villa was founded in 1967 by Jimmy's future son-in-law John Walsh, he was persuaded to join Villa in 1969, and there he remained until the day he breathed his last. Jimmy became involved in the school boys section of the club and together with Liam Ryan he looked after so many budding footballers from the Cathedral Town and further afield. Those players have nothing but fond memories for the kind hearted, softly spoken Jimmy, who treated kids with great respect and gave of himself selflessly for their development.

Jimmy was made lifelong President of the club in 1992 - an honour which was as great as winning the Lotto to Jimmy. He was very proud to see his children, grand children and great grand children play and coach the game he loved, winning many trophies and medals in the process. He also delighted in seeing his son Johnny playing League of Ireland for Thurles Town, his grandson Paul Cleary, and Irish school and colleges team member, played for Waterford United and was general manager of the club in 2016, while manager of Waterford FC in 2017. His grand daughter Trisha Cleary play for Wexford Youth Ladies. His great grand daughter Marian (Missy) Condon, also a cousin of former Irish international Niall Quinn, is now playing for Peake Villa, TSSDL and Munster u-14's. Missy also plays with her school, Presentation Thurles and has won two Munster and one All-Ireland medal with the school - how proud Jimmy was of those achievements.

His grandons Sam and Conor Walsh, Jody O'Grady and great grandson Evan McCormack have league and cup honours with Peake Villa, Conor having an FAI runner up medal having been beaten in the final by a Damien Delaney led, Cork City side.

Jimmy was awarded a Hall of Fame Award by TSDL for his service to soccer - a fitting tribute to a man who gave his life to the game.

A fantastic singer, he won Tops of the Town awards for his performances, with one of his favourite songs being Mona Lisa.

Jimmy loved working with the youths of Thurles, and they in turn loved working with him. He was known as a gentleman to all and had the distinction of rarely, if ever, having a cross word on, or off, the field of play. His reputation as a gentleman and a very decent soul ensured that hundreds turned out to pay their final respects to a man, and a family, which has made a huge contribution to the Cathedral Town of Thurles.

Enniscorthys loss was Thurles' gain when Jimmy crossed the provincial boundary - he will be very sadly missed now by all his family members and wide circle of friends who were grateful to have known and loved him.

Rest in peace Jimmy.