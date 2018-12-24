Madeline Loughnane is the first lady of Tipp athletics

Thurles athlete Madeline Loughnane (Dorney) can rightly claim to be the “First Lady” of athletics, not only in Tipperary, but throughout Munster after a wonderful season of competition that saw her win sixteen races and finish second in ten others.

It is an accomplishment that is all the more remarkable because of the fact that she missed part of the season through injury.

Madeline’s dominance of the Tipperary scene saw her crowned county senior road champion and also county Masters road champion in addition to which she also won the gold medal winner in the ladies ten mile county championship.

But it wasn’t just at home that Madeline ruled the roost. She was the overall winner of the Clare road series, winning the races run in Barefield, and Lahinch, and finishing second in Ogonolloe and fifth in Ennis.

She also captured the overall award in the Kilkenny/Waterford road series with a win in Carrick and second place in Portlaw and Piltown.

The West Waterford summer road racing series is one of the most prestigious in the country and attracts runners from all over the south of Ireland and here Madeline confirmed her standing with wins in the Ras na Rinne (6 mile), Ballymacarbery (5 mile), and Marine Climb (6 mile). In addition she was second in five of the other races in the series and fifth in two more, a remarkable record of consistently high performance over a gruelling ten week schedule.

In three of her open races during the season, featuring competitors from all over the country, she set new course records when taking top spot in Kilmeaden, Kildare, and Templetuohy. Her dominance at home was underlined by her successes at Borrisoleigh, Clerihan, Drom and Leugh while in Dundrum and the Dave Fogarty race in Thurles, she finished second.

Injury curtailed the latter part of her season but she still medalled at the recent county masters cross-country championships despite being in recovery after missing a considerable block of training.

Madeline hails from a strong athletic tradition, her father Patsy, President of the Croke Athletic Club, having been an outstanding runner and hurler in his younger days. A winner of umpteen cross-country championships in the days before road-racing became popular, he was also a key figure in the all-conquering Thurles Sarsfields team which dominated the county hurling scene in the fifties and sixties and wore the county jersey with distinction at underage and adult level.

All the Dorney siblings have competed in athletics with Martina (Ryan) still peerless on the road and cross-country in her age category.

The contribution of the Dorney family to athletics in Thurles and Tipperary is immense with Patsy and wife Kathleen the driving forces behind the club’s purchase and development of its own premises at Racecourse Road which now boasts state of the art dressing rooms, meeting room, canteen and sports hall, in addition to its much acclaimed grass running track.

The family have also been generous with their time, knowledge and energy in helping other athletes and currently Madeline and Martina are coaching at juvenile level – again maintaining the tradition handed on by their father.