Tipperary photographer John O'Loughlin honoured for his service to Thurles Sarsfields

Well known local photographer John O'Loughlin was in attendance at Arus na Sairsealaigh on St Stephen's Day to cover the annual Memorial Day tournament held in memory of Seamus Maher, Andy Rossiter, Jack Griffin and Eamon Lawlor.

However, little did the talented cameraman realise that he would end up on the opposite end of the lens when Ger 'Redser' O'Grady and Tommy Maher announced that he was to receive a special award for his magnificent efforts in capturing club images across all grades, in all weathers, and in all codes. Congratulations to John on richly deserved recognition of a very fine job.