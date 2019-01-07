Thurles mourns the passing of well known Sean Costello

There is widespread regret and sadness in Thurles today following the announcement of the sudden passing of Mr Sean Costello, Bohernamona Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Tipperary town, Co. Tipperary.

Mr Costello passed away suddenly, at home on Sunday morning, surrounded by his loving family, including his broken hearted wife Peggy.

A man who was very well known locally through his involvement with Fianna Fail, Durlas Og, Peake Villa and many other organisations, Sean was a delegate at County Tipperary GAA Board meetings on many occasions for Durlas Og and Thurles Sarsfields also benefited from his strong support over many years. He also acted as usher in The Premier Hall for Thurles Musical Society for many years.

His passing is most deeply regretted by his heart broken family; his wife Peggy; son Eoin; daughter Claire; grandchildren Dylan, Leah and Ellen; son-in-law Mick; daughter-in-law Sinead; brother Timmy; sisters Ita, Marcella and Essie; nephews; nieces; grandnephews; grandnieces; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; extended relatives; former Telecom colleagues; neighbours and many friends.

Sean's work with Telecom also brought him into contact with many people and across all the hi-ways and by-ways of the district where he was known for his sharp wit and his interest in politics and sport. A devoted husband and father to Eoin and Claire, Sean delighted in their many successes in life and doted on his grandchildren with whom he loved spending time.

Sean will lie in repose at Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles tomorrow evening, Tuesday, January 8, from 5.00pm to 7.30pm, to arrive at the Cathedral of The Assumption, Thurles where he was a very regular visitor, at 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Cathedral on Wednesday morning, January 9th, at 11.00am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Sympathy is tendered to the bereaved at this difficult time.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.