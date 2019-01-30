Thurles CBS is staging Buddy in The Premier Hall

Thurles CBS Secondary School will roll back the years this week when they go all Buddy Holly with the annual show in The Premier Hall.

Buddy runs from Thursday Jan 31 - Saturday Feb 2 and includes all the big hits associated with Buddy Holly and The Crickets including the likes of That'll be the Day, Johnny Be Good, Peggy Sue, Raining in my Heart, It Doesn't Matter and many many more. Tickets can be booked at 0504 20729.

This show is a real trip down nostalgia lane - and not just back as far as 2007 when the school last staged the hit musical - but right back to the halcyon days when good old rock-and-roll music was top billing. The fact that so many of the numbers are still so familiar, even to modern audiences, attests to the lasting popularity of the Buddy tunes.

Clonoulty Rossmore's Ryan Greene assumes the role of Buddy and he is joined on stage by his brother Jamie who plays one of The Crickets - the others being Brian O'Callaghan and Darragh Mulcahy. Other role players include Chris Fennelly as High Pockets Duncan, Kevin Bracken as The Big Bopper and Ethan Blake as Ritchie Valens. Kasey Kerwick from the Ursuline Secondary School and Leona Ryan from the Presentation Secondary School play the leading lady roles with 25 girls also included in the chorus. “Rehearsals began in October and we have had great fun with it since. It's hard to believe that it is 12 years since we staged this show and the lads really love the music. They were all familiar with the songs which tells you how popular this music is,” said Musical Director/Producer Deirdre Ryan Preston, who is joined on the production team by Mary Lloyd and Mary Kennedy as Directors; Gavin Murphy and Danielle Slattery as Choreographers; Roisin Ryan as Set Designer; Pierce Murphy, and Micheal and David Butler as Set Construction; Ollie Kelly, Pa Dunne and Fergus O'Brien in the booking office; and Principal Kathryn O'Brien who is so supportive of the school project.

All of the section heads have teams of students under them, so this really is an all-school project which captured the imagination and brings so many students and staff together in a brilliant way. There will be up to 150 involved while stage trotters numbers at about 90. And, there are seven past and current pupils in the orchestra, while the pit singers comprise sixth year students.

“My grandad was a huge fan of Buddy Holly and I would have been listening to the music all the time growing up, so I knew a lot of the numbers already,” said Ryan Greene who is now playing the part of Buddy - his brother Jamie is a guitar player as are all of the other members of The Crickets. Darragh Mulcahy will be on stage for the first time with the CBS when the curtain rises on Thursday, while Brian O'Callaghan has played leading roles in the past and has really enjoyed the rehearsals so far. “We've been having a great time. It's great music and we are loving the buzz,” Brian said.

With the school shows having become so popular in the CBS, there is great choice when it comes to picking the many parts. “The standard is so high amongst the boys, and the girls, and the great thing now is that all the lads want to be in the show. They love it and they have seen some great shows here over the years, so it encourages them all to get involved,” Deirdre said.

Many boys find their niche in music where their many talents can flourish away from the academic side of the school experience. And, although the main role players are all doing music for their examinations, there are many more who just love the show buzz and want to be in it.

So, make sure to book your tickets for Buddy. And, bring your dancing shoes!!