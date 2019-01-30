New thinking needed on Thurles town centre - Tipperary Cllr Seamie Hanafin

Thurles Councillor Seamus Hanafin (FF) has called for discussion, engagement and consultation with Thurles town centre traders and business people ahead of the redevelopment of Liberty Square later this year.

Cllr Hanafin told members of the Municipal District Council that town centre concepts are changing all over the world and there needs to be a change of attitude in relation to how they work and how they will look in the years to come.

“We need to engage with people and to ascertain if there are new uses for the town centres and how we can bring back people to live in our towns. And, the local authority has been as much an agent of moving people out of the town centres as anything else, so it requires a change of attitude in this regard too. We just need to talk to people and work this out before the advance the redevelopment of the Square,” Cllr Hanafin said.

Meanwhile, the Dementia Friendly Thurles group has been informed that the plans for Liberty Square have been drawn up with all disabilities given consideration. The group had outlined their work to the members at the January meeting.