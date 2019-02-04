Gardai issue appeal for information after spate of thefts in Thurles

Gardai in Thurles have appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity to gardai following a spate of thefts from retail outlets in the town over the last seven days.

On Sunday, February 3, a number of items were stolen from Thurles Pharmacy in the shopping centre. The items are valued at €500. Gardaí are appealing to the public if they noticed any suspicious activity in the shopping centre to contact Thurles gardaí on 0504-25100.

On January 29, a number of items were stolen from Lidl, which resulted in the arrest and detention of a male. A file will be considered for prosecution with the arrested person appearing before the courts shortly.

Gardaí investigating a robbery at Fogarty’s Newsagents, Parnell Street, Thurles, on January 27, have arrested two juveniles in relation to the incident. A file is currently being prepared and forwarded to the DPP.

Elsewhere gardaí attached to the Thurles District have also arrested one person for driving whilst intoxicated and a file will be considered for prosecution with the arrested person having to appear before the courts shortly.