Michael Bracken is another entrant to the Tipperary local elections in the Thurles district

Former supervisor with Tipperary County Council, Michael Bracken, has announced his decision to stand in the local elections in the Thurles district as an independent candidate.

Residing at Mill Road, Thurles, Michael worked on many major projects with the council during his time including roads, housing, footpaths, water and sewerage. He has vast experience and knowledge of how the council works, he says, and would be delighted to bring this experience to the council chamber. He is determined to tap into the young vote and expressed a wish to get young people out to vote in the elections. Anyone interested in talking to him, or helping him out, should contact 087 2230115.