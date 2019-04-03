Tipperary grandmother plans Winning Streak on RTÉ this Saturday

A Tipperary grandmother is looking forward to living her dream when she appears on the National Lottery Winning Streak TV game show on RTÉ One this Saturday (April 6).

Tina Britton, from Thurles, says appearing on the game show has always been a pipe dream. Now that it is finally about to happen, she is struggling to really believe it. She missed the moment when her name was drawn out of the Winning Streak drum as she had forgotten she had sent in a scratch card with the three stars on it.

Tina has been married to Michael for 36 years and the couple moved into their current house in Ailbe Terrace in Thurles before Christmas. The couple have one son, Aidan, who has been living in Cairns in Australia for more than eight years.

Before news of the game show appearance, Tina and Michael had booked a trip to Australia in May when they will meet their grandchildren face-to-face for the first time. They have frequent video chats with them on Skype.

Tina works as a carer and in her spare time she loves nothing more than going to a Tipperary hurling match and supporting her county. She also loves country music and dancing, with Mike Denver listed as her favourite artist.

With her winnings, Tina hopes to do some home improvements but says she will see how her game goes first of all.

The Winning Streak National Lottery game show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, will be broadcast this Saturday evening at the earlier-than-usual time of 7.30pm on RTÉ One.