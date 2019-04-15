Thurles mourns the passing of well known former postman Sean Russell

The parish of Thurles and many surrounding areas are today mourning the passing of the late Sean Russell, Bohernanave, Thurles who died after a short illness at the Thurles Community Hospital of the Assumption.

A long serving official with Thurles Fennelly's GAA club, Sean worked tirelessly to ensure that the club would survive during difficult times and thrive during good times - of which there were many. As a player, club officer, selector, mentor and trainer, Sean was totally dedicated to the cause and his quiet unassuming manner endeared him to everyone he came in contact with. His home in Bohernanave became the unofficial clubhouse for Thurles Fennelly's and Sean was never happier than when he was working for the club to see it progress. He was a delegate to the mid Tipperary and County Tipperary GAA Boards and though his contributions were rare, when he spoke he always did so from the heart, in a well thought out manner, and with much common sense - a commodity which is often sadly missing when delegates get hot debating particularly contentious issues.

Sean pictured on the extreme right in the front row with a Fennelly's team of 1976.

Sean worked for many years with An Post and through his work he came in contact with many people whom he came to count as friends. Again, his quiet demeanour and easy way with people ensured his popularity - whether he travelled by bicycle or van to do whatever job he was on, the salute was always the same with Sean. Indeed, in later years when he suffered greatly with hip problems, his bicycle became his crutch and Sean was oft times seen struggling up the Railway Bridge with his bike - but always determined to make it and never complaining. Sean had a steely determination, witnessed on the field of play, and off of it also.

He is deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Seans remains will be reposing at Ardeen Funeral Home tomorrow evening, Tuesday April 16 from 6pm to 7.30pm arriving at Bohernanave Church at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning will be followed by burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace