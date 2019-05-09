Presentation Thurles hosts Margaret Curran Basketball blitz

It was a great event and a fitting way to remember a teacher who made an enormous contribution.

The Presentation Primary School in Thurles recently hosted the inaugural Margaret Curran Basketball Blitz.



Margaret was a former teacher in Presentation Primary, who shared her love of basketball with the children for many years. She firmly believed in participation by all and tirelessly gave of her time to develop sport there. This Blitz was in her honour.



On the day, six local primary schools took part- enjoying a day of fun, cheering, chanting, friendship and of course basketball.

The teams played many matches, displaying their considerable skill and expertise.



The cup final was hotly contested by Presentation Primary and Littleton N.S, with the latter snatching victory in the final minutes. The Presentation Sports Complex reverberated with chants, encouraging screams and Mexican waves!



Holycross N.S. won the Plate Final while Moyne N.S. won bronze medals. Presentation Primary were silver medal winners and Littleton N.S. were the first ever winners of the Margaret Curran Perpetual Cup which was presented to Littleton N.S. by Ger Corbett – Margaret’s husband.



It was a great event and a fitting way to remember a teacher who made an enormous contribution to the school and to the many students with whom she came into contact.