An overview of the candidates in the Thurles electoral area

The election takes place on Friday with the count commencing on Saturday morning at 9:00am

There are eleven candidates on the ballot paper for the five seats in the Thurles electoral area. They are as follows:

Barrett Tommy: An Independent local activist, school teacher Tommy Barrett has been involved in his local community for many years before deciding to enter the political arena. He comes from a family steeped in GAA history and is the youngest candidate in the field.

Bracken Michael: Retired council official Michael Bracken, resides at Mill Road, Thurles and decided to enter the political scene in a bid to assist his community. He is running as an independent candidate also.

Fergal Butler: This is Fianna Fail man Fergal Butlers first time standing in the local elections although he has been involved in the party for many years. The Upperchurch based candidate works as a bar manager, and had the misfortune of having to undergo surgery for appendicitis last week.

Cllr David Doran: The former Sinn Fein councillor is now running as an independent. This company supervisor is a former member of Thurles Town Council also and has been a local representative for many years. He resides at Garrenroe, Thurles.

Catherine Fogarty: Non party candidate Catherine Fogarty, a business/communications tutor is a first time candidate having spent many years involved in the local community, especially in the the Refresh Thurles group. She resides at Dublin Road, Thurles.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin: Long serving Cllr Seamus Hanafin (Fianna Fail) comes from a distinguished line of public representation and is a local businessman of long standing. Living at Clongour, Thurles he has been a member of the local authority for many years and is involved in many local organisations.

Ciara McCormack: Sinn Fein candidate Ciara McCormack, who resides at Cluain Glas, Templemore Road, Thurles is a first time candidate. This social care professional is also a candidate in the General Election for the party.

Cllr Jim Ryan: An Independent candidate, Cllr Jim Ryan is a self employed accountant, who has been a public representative for many years, on the former Thurles Town Council, North Tipperary County Council, and Tipperary County Council. He is involved in many local organisations and groups.

Peter Ryan: Paralympian Peter Ryan is a first time candidate for the Fine Gael party. Hailing from Drombane, the para-cyclist is legally blind having suddenly lost his sight a few years ago. He is the only FG candidate in the district.

Cllr Sean Ryan: This secondary school teacher is a Fianna Fail candidate, having taken over the seat on Tipperary County Council from Deputy Jackie Cahill when he was elected to Dail Eireann. Sean Ryan has been a local community activist for many years and his involvement in the FF party also goes back a long time. He resides in Littleton, his native village.