The late Denis Manton, Borroway, Thurles was a great man for the cars and hurling

The passing recently of (Denis) Dinny Manton, Borroway, Thurles occasioned great sadness in the community as a man who was very well known and highly respected was called home by his Maker.



Dinny was a man who had a word for everyone, and hailing from Rossesstown, just outside Thurles, he didn't stray too far to set up home in Borroway with his wife Geraldine. There, together they lovingly raised their sons Martin and Denis, daughters Majella and Maria and in time were thrilled to welcome grandchildren Keith, Shane, Ciara, Martin and Callum.



Apart from his family, Dinny had two other passions in life - cars and hurling. A panel beater by profession, Dinny was never happier than when he was working on some project or another. And, such was his proficiency at the art, that his services were much sought after and greatly appreciated by all. He knew he had made it when the late Archbishop Thomas Morris arrived at his home on one occasion to have a repair job done to his car - a fact that Dinny was very proud of and delighted in telling people.



The late Denis Manton

His other passion was hurling and he delighted in the success of the local teams and of course Tipperary as well. Dinny knew his hurling too and he loved chatting to the many people he met on his travels, about the ancient game.



A founding member of the re-formed Rahealty GAA club in the 80's, he was a mentor, official, selector and supporter of the club and would have delighted in the fact that former members provided a Guard of Honour as his Remains were making their final journeys through the Cathedral Town en-route to the Cathedral of the Assumption and then St Patrick's Cemetery.



Dinny had been in failing health for some time, but he bore the many knockbacks he received with great determination and dignity - he still managed to attend many social dances and loved listening to the great music and watching the dancing. His strength of character shone through time and again and he lived every day to the fullest, appreciating life, no matter what the qualityof it was, as he neared the end.



Dinny received a tremendous send-off and the support given to his heartbroken family was much appreciated and proved a fitting tribute to a man who had touched many lives through his generosity.

To Geraldine, Martin, Denis, Majella and Maria, grandchildren Keith, Shane, Ciara, Martin and Callum; son-in-law Eddie, daughter-in-law Aileen, sisters Margaret, Ena, Marian and Anne, brothers-in-law Stephen, John and Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends, sincerent sympathy is tendered.

May Dinny rest peacefully in the comfort of Heaven.