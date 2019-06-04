Great success for Thurles Community Games in 2019

Moving forward from the success of 2018, the 2019 season has outdone the achievements for Thurles Community Games.

We had, for the first time ever, two indoor soccer teams compete at county final level. We had U11 mixed basketball and u13 boys qualifying for the Munster Championships with the boys make the final, while our u13 girls lost out in the county final.

Amice Fanning Gymnastics, Ronan O Dwyer, Alex Coppinger and Saoirse Doran, cross country, Sophie Harris and James Carey swimming, all qualified for the Community Games winter games in University Limerick.

Thurles was represented by 28 competitors on Sunday last in Templemore in the county final of the community games. First into action was Ella Mc Ginley in the girls u10 60m hurdles -she was just piped on the line for a place in the final finishing 3rd with the first 2 going to the final. Next up Jamie Connor and Liam Carroll in the oys u10 60m hurdles- Liam in his first event was 6th in his heat. Jamie had the experience of last year on his side which paid off as a great run was to warrant a silver medal.

Sean Lloyd was our u14 boys 80m hurdles he was able to upgrade from silver 12months ago to gold on Sunday with a solid run over the hurdles. Next on track Sean Cotter and Daithi Dunne were into action in the boys u8 60m. Sean just missed out on the semi final finishing 4th in his heat. Daithi progressed through to the final and placed 5th in a close finish.

Our U10 girls were represented by Rachel Dowd in the 100m and Olive Leane Spillane in the 200m. Rachel progressed through the rounds and in the final gave an outstanding performance to take the gold. Olive in the 200m ran all the way to the line and was beaten on the dip for her place in the final finishing in 4th.

In the boys u12 100m Dylan Cotter got himself to the final and ran exceptionally well in finishing 4th place barely missing out on third. Our u12 girls 100m Caoimhe Troy and Siobhan Dowd were our two athletes, Caoimhe placed 5th in her heat while Siobhan was 5th in the semi final both run really well.

Next up Keelan Dunne in the u14 boys 100m made it into the final and in a close run he was placed 4th in that final. Armand Schoeman was our oldest competitor on the day in the u16 boys 100m and he delivered our third track gold with a great run in the final.

In the boys u14 800m Ronan O Dwyer and Alex Coppinger placed 5th and 6th. Both boys will be in this event next year. Saoirse Doran was our u14 girls 800m competitor claiming a great bronze medal in a fast race her third medal in track races at the community games. On to the field events and Shane Troy who missed out last year was our first ever gold medallist in the discus with 3 great throws. Leelan Donoghue was to place 4th in the long puck for u12 boys. Sarah Mc Ginley came within meters of a medal finishing 5th in the girls u12 ball throw. Adam Leane Spillane was our next medallist with 3 fantastic leaps to gain a silver medal in the boys u14 long jump.

Our final field athlete was Leanna Coppinger in the girls u14 long puck and here she was to claim the 5th gold of the day for Thurles with three huge pucks. Last but not least we had 4 relay teams in action first up our u10 mixed team of Jamie Conner, Olive Leane Spillane, Liam Carroll, Rachel Dowd and Ella Mc Ginley placed 5th in the their heat, our u12 girls team of Eleanor Doyle, Siobhan Dowd, Sarah Mc Ginley and Caoimhe Troy came home in 4th place after a strong run. Next our u12 boys team of Christopher Ryan, Dylan Cotter, Luca Ryan and Leelan Donoghue placed 4th in their final. Our last team the boys u14 Keelan Dunne, Alex Coppinger, Ronan o Dwyer, Sean Lloyd and Adam Leane Spillane were to claim and excellent silver medal our 9th medal of the day. Well done to all the kids from the parish who performed so well and we wish our Gold medal winners the very best of luck representing Tipperary in August at the community games final in University Limerick.

Well done to Templemore athletics club and Tipperary community games for putting on a great event.