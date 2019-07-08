Work to begin on major project replacing old water mains in Thurles

Major works on a number of water connections around Thurles will commence in the coming weeks as part of a national €500 million investment to tackle leakage in the public water network.

Irish Water is replacing ageing back yard water mains and providing new service connections for customers in a number of areas around Thurles including Bohernanave, Sean Tracey Avenue and Innisfallen Avenue.

They upgrades will be being carried out by Shareridge Ltd. in partnership with Tipperary County Council.

In some older properties in Thurles, water connections, typically made of iron or lead, were installed to the rear of properties and are often referred to as back yard service connections.

These will be removed and replaced by modern high density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic pipes to ensure a safer, more reliable water supply.

Surveying and site investigation for these network improvement works are currently taking place with work due to get underway in the coming weeks.

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Irish Water customers to benefit from these improvements will be contacted directly by Shareridge Ltd. to assess their current water connection arrangement and discuss the best way to connect the new service.

Where water mains are being constructed traffic management may be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Picture: Old cast iron vs modern HDPE pipes

Gerry O’Donnell, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead with Irish Water, says: “The condition of these back yard services has deteriorated over the years which has resulted in increased bursts and leaks, and reduced water pressure for some householders.

“The works involve replacing approximately 1.8km of old water mains and replacing over 360 connections to individual properties. New water mains will be constructed along the public road and new service connections will be installed from the new water main to each customer’s property. Combined with other investments by Irish Water in the area, this will help safeguard the local water supply now and into the future.”

“We would like to thank local residents for their ongoing cooperation as we work together to deliver these improvements for Thurles. We will continue to work with the community to minimise disruption,” added Mr O’Donnell.

Customers can also call phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any further questions about the project.

This project is part of Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme which will see the utility investing €500 million up to 2021 to tackle leakage and replace old pipes in the public water network.