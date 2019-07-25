Thurles Care thanks and appreciation for very successful golf classic

The Golf Classic for Thurles Care on June 21 in Thurles Golf Club was an outstanding success.

We were blessed with glorious weather. There was a great sense of excitement and anticipation as the teams arrived with the first team teeing off at 9.15 a.m.

The event was the brainchild of Denis O'Connell and John O'Connell and we wish to sincerely thank them both and their families for their outstanding work and great organisational skills ensuring the smooth running of this event.

Sponsorship for the classic was paramount. A big thanks to Seamus Hanafin, our main sponsor, and to all our sponsors who gave so generously.

We also wish to thank everyone who donated prizes for the classic and the raffle. It was very heartening for us to see the forty-two teams on board to support Thurles Care.

Thanks to Eamon O'Gorman and his staff who worked tirelessly all day to ensure all connected to the Golf Classic enjoyed good food and hospitality.

Our sincere thanks to the President, Captains, Ladies and Gents committee for the use of their facility on the day. A big thank you to Ashling in the office for her kindness and professionalism shown to us at the time.

To Liam and the ground staff, a big thank you for the superb condition of the course.

Thanks also to Thurles Care volunteers who helped on the day.

A terrific day and an equally brilliant night came to an end with plenty of music, song, dancing and refreshments. A sincere thanks to Breda Bermingham for bringing together such great talent.

Looking forward to seeing you all again in June 2020.

Results

Results: 1st, Brian Mason (16), David Coleman (21), Sean P Guerins (16), Johnny Coleman (15), 112 pts.

2nd, Bart Flynn (10), Greg Fewer (8), Andrea Fewer (35), Karen Coen (35), 105 pts (51 back 9).

3rd, Michael O'Connor (11), Enda Bourke (17), Pat Foley (16), Tom Commins (22), 105 pts (50 back 9).

Ladies, Jill McCormack (14), Jane Cowhey (16), Meta Kelly (20), Marie Gibson (28), 95 pts.

5th, Noel Murphy (17), Richie Carroll (18), Gerry Mernagh (18), Ger Callanan, (19), 104 pts (56 back 9).

6th, Martin Gleeson (5), Jim Russell (20), Tom Connolly (22), John Egan (22), 104 pts (50 back 9).

Gents Long Drive, Sean P Guerins, Gents Nearest Pin, Pat Foley (Hole in one), Ladies Long Drive, Annette Boland, Ladies Nearest Pin, Annette Boland.